Ravens GM: No decision made on Colin Kaepernick

Ravens president Dick Cass said over the weekend the team had direct conversations with Kaepernick. Cass and Bisciotti said the Ravens also reached out to veteran players, Ravens great Ray Lewis, fans and various sponsors to gauge their reaction to potentially signing Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback became a polarizing figure in and outside the football world for his decision to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games in protest of the treatment of minorities in the United States.