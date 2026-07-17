RAVENS WANT TO EXTEND FLOWERS, 'OPTIMISTIC' DEAL GETS DONERAVENS GM ERIC DECOSTA WANTS TO EXTEND WR ZAY FLOWERS, 'OPTIMISTIC' DEAL GETS DONE
"GMFB" picks what questions do the Baltimore Ravens need to answer in training camp.
The Baltimore Ravens have some contracts they’d like to get done before training camp opens.
In addition to Lamar Jackson's extension continuing to be in the works, general manager Eric DeCosta said in an interview on 105.7 The Fan that he’d like to get a deal done with receiver Zay Flowers.
"I love Zay. Zay wants to be here. We want Zay here," DeCosta said Thursday, via the team's official website. "He's got a great agent in Joel Segal and Geoff Garmhausen. Those guys are really good agents. We've had good conversations. (Vice president of football operations) Nick Matteo does a phenomenal job negotiating. Certainly a work in progress; optimistic about it. I feel like at some point it gets done.
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"We love Zay. Zay is a phenomenal football player and his energy is infectious. I expect him to have a great year."
Doing a deal now would put the Ravens in front of things. The club in April exercised the fifth-year option on the 2023 first-rounder -- worth $27.298 million in 2027 -- keeping him under contract the next two seasons. With WR deals continuing to accelerate, the teams that ink their guys early could save a significant sum in the long run.
Flowers is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. The two-time Pro Bowler earned 1,211 yards on 86 catches last season, both career highs, with five touchdowns.