The Baltimore Ravens have some contracts they’d like to get done before training camp opens.

In addition to Lamar Jackson's extension continuing to be in the works, general manager Eric DeCosta said in an interview on 105.7 The Fan that he’d like to get a deal done with receiver Zay Flowers.

"I love Zay. Zay wants to be here. We want Zay here," DeCosta said Thursday, via the team's official website. "He's got a great agent in Joel Segal and Geoff Garmhausen. Those guys are really good agents. We've had good conversations. (Vice president of football operations) Nick Matteo does a phenomenal job negotiating. Certainly a work in progress; optimistic about it. I feel like at some point it gets done.