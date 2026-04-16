 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Pick No. 14 is the 'sweet spot for us' 

Published: Apr 16, 2026 at 07:20 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta admitted Wednesday that his club doesn't view the 2026 draft class as deep, noting that the talent level falls off "midway" through Round 1. Lucky for him, then, that the Ravens sit with the 14th selection.

"Looking at the board, we see tremendous value [at] offensive line, receiver," DeCosta said, via the Baltimore Sun. "I think D-line, outside linebacker, edge-type players as well. I feel like [No. 14] is a sweet spot for us."

While the Ravens could go in multiple directions, the most glaring need sits on the interior of the offensive line after losing center Tyler Linderbaum. Baltimore could use a center and guard from the draft.

DeCosta glowed about the O-line prospects when asked specifically about guard Olaivavega Ioane and versatile blocker Spencer Fano, two of the players most frequently linked to Baltimore in mock drafts. However, DeCosta added that he likes the offensive line class as a whole.

"I think it's a deep board," DeCosta said of the linemen. "You've got guys throughout the first round, second round, all the way through. Players that we think would be good value in the sixth and seventh rounds and could hopefully fall to us."

Related Links

Another position of need on offense is tight end, where the Ravens currently have Mark Andrews and blocker Durham Smythe. Baltimore seems poised to add one or two TEs in a class that might not have multiple first-round players but is viewed as extremely deep.

"I think there are a number of tight ends throughout the draft and different rounds. You have some guys that are going to go high, but then as you get into the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, we see guys that do something well," DeCosta said. "And I think when you get into those rounds, that's what you're looking for. They're going to have holes. All these guys, when you get down there, are going to have some type of hole. But what can they do well? I think our coaches have done a really, really good job of sort of explaining their vision for the player. And I think [with] the tight end [position], we have a couple guys right now on the roster, but I think there's a strong chance that we'll add a couple more throughout, for sure."

The Ravens currently have 11 draft picks to spend in 2026, including three in the top 80.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: We have 'need' for defensive help in draft but won't 'force a pick'

The Buccaneers enter the draft focused on the defensive side of the ball, where their need at edge rusher remains paramount, but won't force it if their board doesn't line up at the No. 15 pick.

news

Brian Burns: The Giants aren't the Giants without Dexter Lawrence in the middle

Pass rusher Brian Burns hopes the New York Giants and Dexter Lawrence can figure out their difference and keep the big defensive tackle in town.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals hosting QB Ty Simpson for visit; QB Drew Allar visiting Steelers

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan aiming for extension with RB De'Von Achane: 'Not available for trade'

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan reiterated during Wednesday's pre-draft press conference that the preference is to get RB De'Von Achane a contract extension.

news

Commanders unveil new uniforms, featuring Super Bowl-era home and away jerseys, all-black alternate

The Washington Commanders unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday,  a fresh look that "fuses the franchise's storied past with a bold, modern identity."

news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys haven't received calls about potential George Pickens trade

The Cowboys squatted on the rights to George Pickens, placing the franchise tag on the receiver in February. That hasn't stopped rumors from swirling about the club potentially trading the wideout.

news

Panthers GM Dan Morgan 'wouldn't hesitate' to draft a WR in third straight first round

The Carolina Panthers have selected a wide receiver in each of the past two first rounds. General manager Dan Morgan suggested he could make it three-straight in 2026.

news

Raiders GM John Spytek on trading No. 1 pick: 'Teams know where they stand right now'

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek has received calls, but he doesn't sound like he plans to fully move off the No. 1 spot in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Network: Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence at impasse with contract talks; situation likely to play out by start of draft

Dexter Lawrence and the Giants have reached an impasse in their extension talks and a resolution is likely to come prior to next week's 2026 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

news

Giants' Joe Schoen 'not going to put any deadlines' on decision after Dexter Lawrence's trade request

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke with reporters Tuesday ahead of next week's draft and delivered an optimistic take on the current strained relationship with star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence

news

NFL news roundup: Safety Nasir Adderley coming out of retirement to sign with Colts

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.