Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Pick No. 14 is the 'sweet spot for us' 

"I think there are a number of tight ends throughout the draft and different rounds. You have some guys that are going to go high, but then as you get into the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, we see guys that do something well," DeCosta said. "And I think when you get into those rounds, that's what you're looking for. They're going to have holes. All these guys, when you get down there, are going to have some type of hole. But what can they do well? I think our coaches have done a really, really good job of sort of explaining their vision for the player. And I think [with] the tight end [position], we have a couple guys right now on the roster, but I think there's a strong chance that we'll add a couple more throughout, for sure."