Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Pick No. 14 is the 'sweet spot for us' 

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta admitted Wednesday that his club doesn't view the 2026 draft class as deep, noting that the talent level falls off "midway" through Round 1. Lucky for him, then, that the Ravens sit with the 14th selection.
"Looking at the board, we see tremendous value [at] offensive line, receiver," DeCosta said, via the Baltimore Sun. "I think D-line, outside linebacker, edge-type players as well. I feel like [No. 14] is a sweet spot for us."
While the Ravens could go in multiple directions, the most glaring need sits on the interior of the offensive line after losing center Tyler Linderbaum. Baltimore could use a center and guard from the draft.
DeCosta glowed about the O-line prospects when asked specifically about guard Olaivavega Ioane and versatile blocker Spencer Fano, two of the players most frequently linked to Baltimore in mock drafts. However, DeCosta added that he likes the offensive line class as a whole.
"I think it's a deep board," DeCosta said of the linemen. "You've got guys throughout the first round, second round, all the way through. Players that we think would be good value in the sixth and seventh rounds and could hopefully fall to us."
Another position of need on offense is tight end, where the Ravens currently have Mark Andrews and blocker Durham Smythe. Baltimore seems poised to add one or two TEs in a class that might not have multiple first-round players but is viewed as extremely deep.
"I think there are a number of tight ends throughout the draft and different rounds. You have some guys that are going to go high, but then as you get into the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, we see guys that do something well," DeCosta said. "And I think when you get into those rounds, that's what you're looking for. They're going to have holes. All these guys, when you get down there, are going to have some type of hole. But what can they do well? I think our coaches have done a really, really good job of sort of explaining their vision for the player. And I think [with] the tight end [position], we have a couple guys right now on the roster, but I think there's a strong chance that we'll add a couple more throughout, for sure."
The Ravens currently have 11 draft picks to spend in 2026, including three in the top 80.