Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on center position: 'We're trying to figure that out' 

The current Ravens options: 2024 undrafted free agent Corey Bullock, who has played 13 career offensive snaps, three at center; Danny Pinter, a spot-starter in Indianapolis, who has started 10 games over six years, with one in 2025; and Jovaughn Gwyn, a Falcons seventh-rounder in 2023 who has started zero career games.

DeCosta was asked if Bullock or Pinter could earn the job.

"Well, right now, I'd say for sure," he said. "Danny's a guy that's played some football. He started three or four games last year, I believe. Obviously, we've had Corey Bullock. I think the Gwyn kid is a good prospect, as well. We'll have a plan. I've got tremendous confidence in (offensive coordinator) Declan (Doyle) and Dwayne Ledford, our offensive line coach. Their comfort gives me comfort. I'm excited about what this is going to look like.

"As I said, the hunt goes on. Our scouts do a great job of finding players, looking for talent. We'll continue to assess the players out there and I'm confident that when September rolls around, we'll have our best team."

At this point, getting anything close to Linderbaum's production is out the window. Now, DeCosta is just hoping for a papier-mâché option to fall into his lap for this season. The current free agent pile has been picked over. It's possible that during camp, a veteran could become available if he's losing a starting battle -- i.e., if second-round rookie Logan Jones clearly outplays Garrett Bradbury in Chicago.