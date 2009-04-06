Ravens give CB Rolle four-year deal after cutting him last month

Published: Apr 06, 2009 at 10:07 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Cornerback Samari Rolle has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens for a four-year deal.

Samari Rolle, CB
Baltimore Ravens

2008 Statistics
Tackles: 23

INTs: 3

FFs: 1

The team said Rolle signed the contract on Monday after being cut last month. Terms weren't immediately available.

A one-time Pro Bowl selection with the Tennessee Titans, Rolle intercepted three passes last season in 10 games. He missed several games with a neck injury that required surgery, and missed the AFC Championship Game with a hip flexor injury.

In 11 NFL seasons, the former Florida State player has recorded 298 career tackles and intercepted 31 passes.

