Ravens get testy with jobs up for grabs

"He's always in control. When it's not going his way, he'll get it going his way," Ryan said. "That's part of it right now. I think there are a lot of people that are anxious and uncertain. We want it to be chaos. That's what John's talked about. You look at the tempo of our offense, the way we're setting things up and the different things we're doing under Cam. It's just new. It's more pressure on everybody."