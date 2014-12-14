Ravens get balanced attack in win over Jaguars

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens sacked rookie quarterback Blake Bortles eight times and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to squeeze out a lackluster 20-12 victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Baltimore (9-5) gained only 31 yards rushing through three quarters and scored just once with its offense on the field. But the defense was solid, and special teams helped the Ravens got a victory they needed to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff chase.
Terrell Suggs was credited with 2 1/2 sacks and rookie Timmy Jernigan, starting for the suspended Haloti Ngata, had two.
Jacksonville (2-12) tried just about everything in its bid to pull off an upset, including an onside kick and a fake punt. Both worked, but it wasn't enough to earn the Jaguars their first win on the road.
