Ravens get balanced attack in win over Jaguars

Published: Dec 14, 2014 at 08:53 AM

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens sacked rookie quarterback Blake Bortles eight times and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to squeeze out a lackluster 20-12 victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Baltimore (9-5) gained only 31 yards rushing through three quarters and scored just once with its offense on the field. But the defense was solid, and special teams helped the Ravens got a victory they needed to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff chase.

Terrell Suggs was credited with 2 1/2 sacks and rookie Timmy Jernigan, starting for the suspended Haloti Ngata, had two.

Jacksonville (2-12) tried just about everything in its bid to pull off an upset, including an onside kick and a fake punt. Both worked, but it wasn't enough to earn the Jaguars their first win on the road.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert calls rookie year 'a blur,' eager to 'master the offense' in Year 2

As Chargers' season ticket holders toured SoFi Stadium for the first time during an open house on Saturday, Justin Herbert took a moment to field questions. When asked to recap his sensational Year 1, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's reply made it evident that he's not spending too much time dwelling on the past.
news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW