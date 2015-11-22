Ravens' Flacco (torn ACL), Forsett (arm) out for year

This qualifies as a huge downer of a year for Flacco, but we don't think he was playing poorly at all. His numbers were mediocre because of the talent around him. Few quarterbacks were asked to carry their teams as much as Flacco this year, and for the most part he was the same guy he's always been. That was good enough to almost win in Foxborough last January, and the Ravens should be back in the playoff mix again some year soon. That blown lead to the Patriots, however, feels like a long time ago.