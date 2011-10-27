Ravens' Flacco should rebound with a big Week 8

Maurice Morris, RB, Detroit

Stat: Morris has three rushing TDs in his past three games vs. the AFC

Analysis: Morris is not much of a TD threat overall, though, and Keiland Williams would be the goal-line runner of choice if the Lions elected to go that route near the end zone. The Lions have three rushing TDs, so do not expect Morris to score. The Lions throw often in close scoring situations. Yet Detroit needs to establish more offensive balance this week, and Morris is a key to making defenses honor the run while Jahvid Best is out. Expect respectable rushing totals from Morris, and he is capable of padding his stats with some receiving yards.