Around the NFL

Ravens fined $200K for violating communication policy

Published: Sep 19, 2018 at 10:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

The Baltimore Ravens were fined $200,000 by the NFL on Wednesday for violations of the Coach-to-Player Communications Policy during 2018 preseason games, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The fine stems from multiple Ravens players simultaneously wearing helmets with coach-to-player communications components while on the field.

The Ravens released the following statement Wednesday:

This isn't the first time the Ravens have been fined for an infraction under the collective bargaining agreement. In June, the Ravensforfeited their final two organized team activities as a result of an undisclosed infraction. Owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh were fined $100,000 and $50,000, respectively, for the violation.

The Ravens and Harbaugh were fined $343,057 and $137,223, respectively, for a similar OTAs infraction in 2016. The organization also was forced to cancel a week of workouts in 2010 for violating rules under the previous CBA.

