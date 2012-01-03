Ravens exec DeCosta in running for available GM openings

Published: Jan 03, 2012 at 06:01 AM

Ravens director of player personnel Eric DeCosta is in the running for virtually all of the available general manager jobs open. And while he has long been content to stay in Baltimore and succeed Ozzie Newsome as general manager, sources say DeCosta could be enticed to bolt.

The Chicago Bears job -- which opened after Jerry Angelo was fired Tuesday -- is one of a handful in the NFL that could entice DeCosta. The Indianapolis Colts job is another one he would consider, according to sources.

DeCosta has been identified by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti as Newsome's eventual successor, and he has been taken care of contractually to keep him on board. In addition, DeCosta's wife is a Maryland native, and his young family is entrenched in the area.

Landing DeCosta, who joined the organization in its first year in Baltimore, would be considered a coup for a team like Chicago, since he has turned down numerous opportunities over the years.

