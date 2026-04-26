Ravens' Eric DeCosta: RB Adam Randall was first draft pick owner Steve Bisciotti has ever made

The Baltimore Ravens had a slew of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so general manager Eric Decosta figured he might as well let team owner Steve Bisciotti make one.

It was a first for Bisciotti, who has owned the club since 2004. Given his opportunity to make his stamp through the draft, he selected Clemson running back Adam Randall in the fifth round (No. 174 overall).

"Adam Randall's an interesting pick," general manager Eric DeCosta said Saturday, per the team transcript. "You'll probably see the video at some point -- it's the first draft pick that Steve Bisciotti has ever made. So, when we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick and he owns the team. I said, 'Yes, Steve. Of course you can have a draft pick.' And so we decided on our last fifth-round pick. He did his research. He studied the tape and talked to people. He has a really good relationship with the Clemson head coach (Dabo Swinney)."

Though Bisciotti ultimately made the call, DeCosta raved about Randall, as well, pointing to the running back's versatility.