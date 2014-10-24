Around the NFL

Ravens' Elvis Dumervil eyes another run at sack title

Published: Oct 24, 2014 at 04:09 AM

Even at 30, Elvis Dumervil is making us wonder what could have been if circumstances allowed him to stay in Denver.

That's because the Baltimore Ravens' pass rusher is right on the heels of Von Miller for the NFL's sack title.

Through seven games and an eighth on the horizon Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dumervil has seven quarterback takedowns while Miller has registered an NFL-leading eight.

DeMarcus Ware, Marcell Dareus, Justin Houston, Everson Griffen and Willie Young are also tied with Dumervil at seven.

"Our offense has been doing a great job, and we hope for those guys to continue to do so," Dumervil said, via CSN Baltimore. "Whenever you can make a team more one-dimensional, it makes guys like me extremely happy."

While Miller and Ware have been getting a majority of the credit this season, Dumervil, along with Terrell Suggs and Pernell McPhee, have rounded out one of the best pass rush trios in all of football.

The pressure caused especially by Suggs has been a door-opener for the former Bronco, who would love nothing more than to snatch the sack title away from his former team.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of the 2023 season.
news

Colts waive three-time All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard

Three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's time in Indianapolis is at an end. The Colts waived the 28-year-old former second-round pick on Tuesday, the team announced.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: My health is way more important than you 'winning your fantasy games'

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson missed the past six games with a hamstring injury and has consistently said he wouldn't return at 80 or 90 percent. The star wideout reiterated Tuesday that no amount of pressure will get him back until he's ready.
news

Patriots' Bill Belichick not ready to name Week 12 starting QB: 'I've told everybody to be ready to go'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't keen to publicly name a starting quarterback ahead of New England's Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants.
news

Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada amid fourth season with team

The Pittsburgh Steelers' latest poor showing on offense has led to a dramatic changeup. The Steelers announced they had fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday.
news

Jalen Carter nearly intercepts Patrick Mahomes' spike in Eagles' win over Chiefs 

Late in the first half of Philadelphia's 21-17 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter nearly made one of the most ridiculous interceptions in NFL history.
news

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Eagles: 'Simple as we just have to get better at the second half'

After Monday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says the team has "to get better" in the second half of games.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni applauds team's 'gritty, grimy, nasty' win over Chiefs on Monday night

After looking unlike themselves through most of Monday night's game, the Eagles came together late in the game to snatch the lead away and seal the 21-17 victory over the Chiefs on Monday night, taking a late lead behind an 80-yard game-winning drive that exemplified the best parts of Eagles football.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Chiefs on Monday night

In a Super Bowl LVII rematch, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs went down to the wire once again. This time around, though, it was the Eagles who prevailed as Jalen Hurts and the Philly D came up big late to rally past the Chiefs, 21-17. 
news

Travis Kelce moves into tie for fifth place for most receiving TDs by a tight end

Kelce added some history to his calendar on Monday when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught his 74th career touchdown. Kelce's four-yard TD catch in the second quarter of the Chiefs' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles tied him with Jason Witten for fifth all time among tight ends.
news

Week 11 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs