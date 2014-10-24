Ravens' Elvis Dumervil eyes another run at sack title

Even at 30, Elvis Dumervil is making us wonder what could have been if circumstances allowed him to stay in Denver.
That's because the Baltimore Ravens' pass rusher is right on the heels of Von Miller for the NFL's sack title.
Through seven games and an eighth on the horizon Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Dumervil has seven quarterback takedowns while Miller has registered an NFL-leading eight.
DeMarcus Ware, Marcell Dareus, Justin Houston, Everson Griffen and Willie Young are also tied with Dumervil at seven.
"Our offense has been doing a great job, and we hope for those guys to continue to do so," Dumervil said, via CSN Baltimore. "Whenever you can make a team more one-dimensional, it makes guys like me extremely happy."
While Miller and Ware have been getting a majority of the credit this season, Dumervil, along with Terrell Suggs and Pernell McPhee, have rounded out one of the best pass rush trios in all of football.
The pressure caused especially by Suggs has been a door-opener for the former Bronco, who would love nothing more than to snatch the sack title away from his former team.
