Ravens DT Michael Pierce owns conditioning 'mistake'

Published: Jun 17, 2019 at 12:51 AM
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce accepted responsibility for being out of shape during the team's minicamp last week.

"Throughout the offseason, I tend to lift more than run," Pierce told WNSP-FM radio in Alabama on Friday, via AL.com. "Being a nose guard, I want to be strong or what not. I, honestly, just mismanaged my running a little bit."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh pulled Pierce off the practice field during the stretching portion of the team's minicamp on Tuesday after the DT showed up reportedly looking well over his listed weight of 340 pounds. Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale said he was "disappointed" in the shape Pierce showed up in.

"Out of respect for coach Harbaugh, he's been nothing but a fair guy, he just wanted me to get in with the strength and conditioning staff and do more running before camp comes," Pierce said. "At the end of the day, you expect a team leader to come back in better shape than I did. That's a mistake on my behalf I have to correct. I don't want to get into much more than that."

Pierce is set to make a shade over $3 million on his one-year restricted free agent tender. First, he must get in better shape before the Ravens open training camp at the end of July.

