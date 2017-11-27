Ravens defeat Texans to stay in AFC wild-card hunt

Baltimore, meanwhile, was just as desperate (and despite the win, continues to be desperate) as Houston. Sitting at 6-5, the Ravensdon't have much of a chance to win their division, not with Pittsburgh at 9-2 and showing no signs of slowing. But with this muddled mess that is the American Football Conference in the year 2017, Baltimore just needs to pile up some wins, because that wild-card spot is wide open. They did that on Monday night, even if it wasn't pretty and required enough Tom Savage mistakes to make coach Bill O'Brien tremble with actual frustration on the sideline. (He looked like cartoon steam might shoot out of his ears.) Right now, winning was all the Ravens needed to do.