Ravens deem rookie DT Cody not fit enough to practice

Baltimore Ravens rookie defensive tackle Terrence Cody failed his conditioning test Tuesday and wasn't permitted to participate in the team's first training-camp practice in Westminster, Md.
Cody, a 360-pounder out of Alabama, received a four-year contract Monday, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, then arrived at McDaniel College eager to launch his NFL career. But after flunking his physical, the Ravens placed the second-round draft pick on the physically unable to perform list.
"Part of our process is everybody's got to pass the conditioning test to be sure they're ready to compete," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Tuesday's practice. "It's going to be hot out here, our practices are fast. We've got to be sure guys are physically ready to practice at the pace we're practicing at.
"So, when he passes the conditioning test, he'll practice."
Years ago, Cody weighed more than 400 pounds. After falling to the second round on draft day, he said, "I felt it was my weight and stuff that dropped me to this late."
And now, his NFL career will get off to a late start.
"I'm not surprised. Every year, certain guys struggle with that," Harbaugh said. "Guys learn there's a certain level of expectation in terms of conditioning that goes with being an NFL player, especially for this team. So he's going to have to get himself in the type of shape he needs to be in."
Cody was drafted 57th overall by the Ravens. Their other second-round pick, defensive end/linebacker Sergio Kindle of Texas, fractured his skull while falling down a flight of stairs last week and probably will miss the entire camp.
Ten players are currently on Baltimore's PUP list: Cody; safety Ed Reed; cornerbacks Fabian Washington, Lardarius Webb, Prince Miller and Walt Harris; linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo; offensive tackle Oniel Cousins; running back Matt Lawrence; and wide receiver Rodelin Anthony.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.