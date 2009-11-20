Ravens DE Edwards says he'll appeal $5K fine for hit vs. Browns

Published: Nov 20, 2009 at 08:00 AM

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Dwan Edwards plans to appeal the $5,000 fine the NFL gave him for a hit delivered to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs on Monday night.

Edwards struck Cribbs with a forearm to the facemask on the final play of Baltimore's 16-0 victory. However, Cribbs defended Edwards' hit Friday and said the player shouldn't be fined.

Edwards said Friday that he will appeal in an effort "to get some of it back." He said the fine was levied because the hit came at a time when Cribbs "supposedly shouldn't have reasonably expected it."

Cribbs was carted off the field and taken to the Cleveland Clinic for tests. He was released the following morning and returned to practice Thursday.

Earlier in the game, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was hurt on an illegal block by Browns quarterback Brady Quinn, who was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness, a league source confirmed to NFL.com's Steve Wyche.

The NFL also fined Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett $7,500, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora, for shoving his elbow against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck's neck after the play was over last Sunday. The play upset Seahawks coach Jim Mora, but Dockett said he meant Hasselbeck no harm and that he respects the QB.

A league source also told La Canfora that Jacksonville Jaguars safety Reggie Nelson was fined $7,500 for roughing the passer. The NFL ruled that Nelson unnecessarily struck New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez in the head on a pass play in last Sunday's game at the Meadowlands.

Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan was fined $10,000 for trying to tackle a Buffalo Bills player by grabbing the facemask and unnecessary roughness for hitting an opponent late. Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for using a horse collar in tackling a Bills running back.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison was fined $5,000 for unnecessary roughness when he struck Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth late.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

