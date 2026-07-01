Ravens DE Calais Campbell's brother charged with murder after mother found dead

ATLANTA -- The brother of NFL player Calais Campbell has been charged with murder after police found their 71-year-old mother dead at a home in Atlanta during a welfare check.

Arrest warrants say Nateal Campbell's throat was cut and Ciarre Campbell was found in possession of a knife. Officers found her unresponsive when they arrived at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police statement.

Ciarre Campbell was booked into the Fulton County Jail and had an initial court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning on charges including aggravated assault and murder. No lawyer who could comment on the charges was listed in online court records.

The Campbell family issued a statement asking for privacy while they deal with "overwhelming grief."

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the family statement said. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

A defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, Calais Campbell is entering his 19th NFL season after signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract in April.

The 2017 first-team AP All-Pro selection has been voted to the Pro Bowl six times in a career that started as a second-round pick in 2008 with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 39-year-old former Miami Hurricane spent 10 seasons with the Cardinals and also played in Jacksonville, Atlanta and Miami.