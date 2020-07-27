Ravens KR De'Anthony Thomas latest player to opt out of season

Baltimore Ravens kick returner/wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas will opt out of the 2020 season.

The team announced Thomas has taken a voluntary opt-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will toll. Thomas becomes the latest player to opt out, joining Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt out, announcing his decision Friday night.

Seattle Seahawks guard Chance Warmack, who had sat out last season before signing with Seattle, and Cowboys corneback Maurice Canady also are electing to voluntarily opt out of the 2020 season, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Canady appeared in 13 games with three starts last season while splitting time between the Jets and Ravens.

Pelissero also reports that Patriots fullback Danny Vitale is the league's fifth player to voluntarily opt out.

Joining the number of players to opt out is Washington defensive end Caleb Brantley, who is the first player to take the "high risk" opt-out, per the transaction wire. Brantley, who played in one game last season, will receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season with his contract tolling.

After 61 games over five-plus seasons with the Chiefs, Thomas played eight games for the Ravens last season, primarily as a returner. He took 13 punt returns and 10 kick returns in eight regular-season tilts with Baltimore. DAT played just three snaps on offense in Baltimore taking one carry.

Thomas re-signed in Baltimore this offseason on a one-year contract. That contract will toll to the 2021 season.