Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 04:35 PM

Ravens KR De'Anthony Thomas latest player to opt out of season

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens kick returner/wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas will opt out of the 2020 season.

The team announced Thomas has taken a voluntary opt-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that players who voluntarily opt out of the season will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will toll. Thomas becomes the latest player to opt out, joining Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt out, announcing his decision Friday night.

Seattle Seahawks guard Chance Warmack, who had sat out last season before signing with Seattle, and Cowboys corneback Maurice Canady also are electing to voluntarily opt out of the 2020 season, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Canady appeared in 13 games with three starts last season while splitting time between the Jets and Ravens.

Pelissero also reports that Patriots fullback Danny Vitale is the league's fifth player to voluntarily opt out.

Joining the number of players to opt out is Washington defensive end Caleb Brantley, who is the first player to take the "high risk" opt-out, per the transaction wire. Brantley, who played in one game last season, will receive a $350,000 stipend with no offset and an accrued/credited season with his contract tolling.

After 61 games over five-plus seasons with the Chiefs, Thomas played eight games for the Ravens last season, primarily as a returner. He took 13 punt returns and 10 kick returns in eight regular-season tilts with Baltimore. DAT played just three snaps on offense in Baltimore taking one carry.

Thomas re-signed in Baltimore this offseason on a one-year contract. That contract will toll to the 2021 season.

Baltimore also announced it waived G Evan Adams, WR Michael Dereus, G Daishawn Dixon, T R.J. Prince and K Nick Vogel. Tight end Jacob Breeland was placed on the active non-football injury list.

Related Content

Jets GM: Jamal Adams trade doesn't mean we're punting on 2020
news

Jets GM: Jamal Adams trade doesn't mean we're punting on 2020

Despite trading arguably his franchise's best player to the Seahawks, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Monday that New York is not giving up on the upcoming season. 
Nov 17, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up before the game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
news

Washington RB Derrius Guice cleared to play in 2020

Derrius Guice cleared a hurdle on his path back to the field when he received a clean bill of health to start the week. The Washington running back passed his physical, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, and is cleared to return to all football activities.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs towards the sidelines after a short pass reception against Mississippi State during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. LSU won 36-13. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among players on reserve/COVID-19 list

One of the Vikings' two first-round selections, WR Justin Jefferson, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole and offensive lineman Tyler Higby.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (71) in action against the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019. (Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Giants, No. 4 pick Andrew Thomas agree to terms on four-year deal

The first offensive tackle taken in the 2020 NFL Draft has agreed to terms, as Andrew Thomas is signing a four-year contract worth $32.3 million with a $21.1 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Packers express interest in signing ex-Viking Everson Griffen

After a decade in Minnesota, could Everson Griffen join a division rival? The Green Bay Packers are among the teams who have expressed interest in signing Griffen.
Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
news

Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Giants CB Deandre Baker and Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar were placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs for yardage in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won 31-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers agree to adjusted deal after trade request

The San Francisco 49ers smoothed everything out with Raheem Mostert. The running back finalized a new deal with the Niners on Monday, according to the running back's agent, Brett Tessler.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Roger Goodell writes letter to NFL fans as training camps start across U.S.

With training camps beginning in earnest across the NFL this week, Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed fans around the world with a letter published Monday.
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan 42-21. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

New Orleans Saints sign first-round pick OL Cesar Ruiz

The Saints announced their signed their entire draft class Monday: Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun (third round), tight end Adam Trautman (third) and QB Tommy Stevens (seventh). 
Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19
news

Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that Eric Sugarman, the team's head athletic trainer, VP of sports medicine and the club's infection control officer, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family.
NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 
news

NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 

The NFLPA announced it has approved IDER plans for 20 of the 32 teams as of Monday. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL