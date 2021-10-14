Around the NFL

Ravens DC: Justin Herbert 'can throw a strawberry through a battleship'

Published: Oct 14, 2021 at 03:51 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a strong arm -- strong enough to do the unthinkable, according to the defensive coordinator he's set to face this weekend.

Ravens assistant Don "Wink" Martindale pulled a phrase from the past to describe the Chargers quarterback's arm strength during his Thursday media session, and frankly, we'll let him handle the rest.

"He's one of those guys who can throw a strawberry through a battleship," Martindale said of Herbert, via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Well, that's one way to describe it. On its surface, it's quite a compliment to say a quarterback can throw a soft fruit through the thick steel of a warship, even if it's essentially physically impossible. But a look back through Twitter's now-lengthy history shows Martindale extended the same praise to ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ back before we were even debating whether he was elite.

"A big, strong kid that sits back there and he can throw a strawberry through a battleship," Martindale said of Flacco in 2010, via DNVR Sports' Andrew Mason tweet from Oct. 7, 2010, back when Martindale was the Broncos' defensive coordinator.

All right, there has to be some history behind this, right?

Thanks to the power of Twitter, there is. It appears this interesting description comes from Martindale's history coaching alongside Rex Ryan, the former Jets and Bills head coach and Ravens defensive coordinator. Ryan used this phrase to describe the arm strength of Eagles quarterback Michael Vick back in 2011. He also did so a year earlier when describing the ability of then-Vikings quarterback Brett Favre.

Martindale coached under Ryan as part of the University of Cincinnati's defensive staff in the mid-1990s, and later served on the same staff as Ryan's brother, Rob, with the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2008. They're all similarly aggressive in play-calling style, and Rob Ryan now coaches under Martindale as his linebackers coach in Baltimore. The strawberry fields run deep among this trio.

Gather your bushels of strawberries and prepare for battle, Ravens fans. Just don't forget the shortcake as part of the postgame treat following Sunday's showdown with the 4-1 Chargers.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) misses Panthers' practice, leaving Week 6 status in doubt

Christian McCaffrey did not participate in Carolina's Thursday practice due to his hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since exiting the Panthers' Week 3 win over Houston. The setback is not a good sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton met with Andrew Luck while recently pondering retirement: 'I almost hung it up'

T.Y. Hilton returned to practice Wednesday and could return to the playing field Sunday. After undergoing neck surgery just before the season, the Colts wideout was contemplating whether he'd return to the game of football.
news

Saquon Barkley frustrated to miss time with another injury: 'It doesn't make sense why it's happening'

﻿Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ entered the 2021 season eager to rewrite the story of his injury marred career. Six weeks into his fourth campaign, he's struggling, physically and emotionally, with another ailment.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 14

Daniel Jones' absence might only end up being a little more than two quarters of football. Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Jones is progressing through the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in New York's Week 5 loss to Dallas, and Jones will practice in a non-contact session Thursday.
news

Washington to retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 on Sunday

The Washington Football Team is honoring one of its greatest to ever play the game. Washington will pay a special tribute to and retire the jersey number worn by the late Sean Taylor during a ceremony this weekend when the Football Team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at FedExField.
news

Lamar Jackson: 'It was dope' to get a roughing the passer call after nearly two years

After a week spent talking about how he doesn't get them, Lamar Jackson received his first roughing the passer call of the season Monday night In Baltimore's win over Indianapolis. He appreciated the protection.
news

Patrick Mahomes says he's not trying too hard to overcome Chiefs' defensive struggles

Patrick Mahomes has committed six turnovers (five interceptions, one lost fumble) in Kansas City's last three games, two of which the Chiefs have lost. But the star QB says he doesn't think he's trying too hard to overcome K.C.'s defensive shortcomings. 
news

Russell Wilson at Seahawks practice Wednesday, listed as DNP

Though he was listed as DNP, Russell Wilson (finger) was at Seahawks practice Wednesday and has yet to be placed on IR. 
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became the first member of the organization to address the media following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
news

Colts signing former Chargers K Michael Badgley to practice squad

In need of insurance for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, the Colts are investing in the Money Badger. Indianapolis is signing ﻿Mike Badgley﻿ to its practice squad following a Wednesday workout, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. out Thursday night vs. Eagles

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out of Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against Philadelphia due to a rib injury suffered in Week 3. The team announced the decision on Gronkowski's status following Wednesday's practice ahead of the Buccaneers' Thursday night contest versus the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW