Ravens DC declares Dak Prescott no longer a rookie

"I don't know after nine games if he's considered a rookie anymore," Pees said, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo "You could say he's a first-year player. I don't think he's a rookie anymore. This guy's seen a bunch of stuff now. They played three divisional teams that you know throw at him everything they can throw at him and nobody's rattled him. I don't look at him as a rookie. I look at him as another quarterback that's an excellent, excellent talent. We don't think about that at all. If this was going to be his first game starting, I'd say OK we have a rookie quarterback going in. But not when you're 8-1 and he's taken them all the way and they've demolished some people."