Ravens' David Reed suspended for substance-abuse violation

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver David Reed has been suspended without pay for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and fined an additional game check for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
Reed's suspension begins Saturday. It stems from an incident last year in which police discovered marijuana at his residence.
Reed's case was placed on the inactive list and will be dropped from his record as long as he remains out of trouble.
