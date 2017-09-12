Around the NFL

Ravens' Danny Woodhead (hamstring) out 4-6 weeks

Published: Sep 12, 2017
The good news is Danny Woodhead is expected to be back this season. The bad news is Danny Woodhead will be out about a month or more.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Baltimore Ravens' running back will miss roughly 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to sources informed of the situation.

Woodhead signed with the Ravens this offseason as a pass-catching complement to Terrance West in the backfield. The shifty Woodhead was featured on the opening drive of Sunday's 20-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught three passes for 33 yards and earned one carry for four yards before leaving with the hamstring injury.

Woodhead dealt with a hamstring issue that sidelined him during the preseason as well. His absence wipes out Joe Flacco's best target out of the backfield.

The gritty veteran missed most of last season after tearing his ACL in Week 2. He also missed 13 games in 2014 with a fractured fibula.

With Woodhead on the shelf for the time being, the Ravens will ride West and Buck Allen as the primary backs. Baltimore also has running backs Jeremy Langford and Alex Collins on the practice squad. One could be elevated to the 53-man roster to fill out the depth chart.

