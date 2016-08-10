Ravens' D rebooting with trio of tough-minded rookies

Welcome to the next generation of the Baltimore Ravens defense. While the team spent its first-round selection in this year's draft on much-needed offensive line help (sixth overall pick Ronnie Stanley), Rounds 2, 3 and 4 netted four defensive players, three of whom could be in the conversation for rotational jobs and potential starting spots this season. Outside of "Ed Reed" (and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, pick No. 70, who will miss the season after breaking his ankle earlier this month), there is defensive tackle "Hardcore" Willie Henry (pick No. 132) and Kamalei Correa (pick No. 42), a bruising hybrid linebacker who has already been scolded by quarterback Joe Flacco for laying a big hit on receiver Mike Wallace during a practice earlier this month.