Ravens cut veteran C Flynn, member of Super Bowl team

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens cut veteran center Mike Flynn on Thursday, parting ways with one of the last remaining cornerstones of their Super Bowl championship team.
His release will save the Ravens $2 million against the league's $116 million salary cap. The 33-year-old Flynn was entering the final year of his contract.
"It's a tough blow," said Mike Flynn Sr., the player's father. "It's kind of a shocker. He wasn't expecting it, but it was a great run for him. He had a good time in Baltimore, and so did his family."
After starting 14 games at right guard during the Ravens' Super Bowl run in 2000-01, Flynn moved to center full-time the following season and replaced Jeff Mitchell.
"There are sad, tough days in this business, and this is one of those," general manager Ozzie Newsome said. "Mike Flynn represents everything good about the Ravens."
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Maine in 1997, Flynn developed into a mainstay on the offensive line, starting 115 out of 134 games played for Baltimore.
"He fought his way into the NFL, fought his way into our starting lineup and he fought to help us win," Newsome said. "When we list the true Ravens in our history -- and there is a Ravens way that includes respect for your teammates and opponents, toughness, intelligence on the field, passion for the game -- Mike will be high on that list."
The Ravens could move starting left guard Jason Brown back to center, where he has lined up previously and was an All-ACC selection at North Carolina. Former second-round pick Chris Chester is another potential option at center.
