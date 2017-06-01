 Skip to main content
Ravens cornerback Tavon Young suffers torn ACL

Published: Jun 01, 2017 at 11:19 AM
Jeremy Bergman

The Baltimore Ravens lost an important member of their secondary on Thursday.

Second-year cornerback Tavon Young suffered a torn ACL in organized team activities, the team announced.

According to the Ravens website, Young suffered the injury while attempting an interception. Coach John Harbaugh said Young "bumped into a player", but added that there wasn't much contact.

Young had a standout rookie season in 2016, starting 11 of 16 games for Baltimore. The fourth-rounder out of Temple recorded two interceptions, one fumble recovery and 50 combined tackles.

Thankfully for Baltimore, if there was one position at which the team could afford to suffer an injury, it was cornerback. The Ravens signed former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr in the offseason, drafted Marlon Humphrey in the first round and still have lynchpin corner Jimmy Smith under contract for at least two more years.

Baltimore will miss Young in the nickel, but his early-June exit shouldn't completely derail the Ravens' hopes at returning to the postseason after a two-year absence.

Here are some more injury updates we've been following on Thursday:

  1. Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith suffered a thumb injury at practice and will be out until training camp, according to ESPN and the Chicago Tribune.

Meredith was the top receiver for the team last season with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

