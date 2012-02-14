Ravens committed to signing Flacco to long-term extension

The Baltimore Ravens and Joe Flacco's agent, Joe Linta, are scheduled to begin talks on a contract extension for the quarterback at next week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, a league source said Tuesday.
The Ravens are committed to keeping the 2008 first-round draft pick, whose contract expires after the 2012 season, and Flacco hopes to sign a long-term extension this offseason.
Flacco led the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game this past season -- a last-second 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots -- and he threw for 3,610 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions during the regular season.
Following the end of the season, Flacco said he felt he had proved enough to earn a new deal with the Ravens.
"We'll see how it goes," Flacco said. "If it goes, it goes. If it doesn't, it doesn't."