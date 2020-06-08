Ravens coaches returning to team facility Monday

One of the NFL's most exciting teams to watch in 2019 is welcoming its coaching staff back to its facility.

The Ravens' coaches are returning to their Under Armour Performance Center on Monday for a two-week period of intermittent meetings, according to the team's official website. Like the rest of the NFL, Ravens players not rehabbing injuries will not return until permitted by the league to do so.

The Ravens staff's return is notable because of who is on the staff. NFL Coach of the Year John Harbaugh heads a group that includes Assistant Coach of the Year Greg Roman, who won the award for his masterful leadership of the Ravens' explosive offense. Powered by Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, Baltimore led the NFL in rushing yards per game by a wide margin and sprinted to a 14-2 mark before the Ravens were upset at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With the staff intact for another run at glory, its return to work is the franchise's next official step toward competing in 2020.

Baltimore's return to in-person work completes a welcome-back process for the AFC North. The rest of the division (Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh) welcomed its coaches back on Friday, the first day in which staffs were allowed by the NFL to return.

Elsewhere in the league:

Also on Monday, the TCO Performance Center in Minnesota is re-opening to approximately 60 front office employees of the Vikings staff, according to a team press release. The staff members are voluntarily returning and are in multiple departments, the team added, with priority to return due to their "need to access the facility in order to effectively complete their job duties."