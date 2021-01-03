Around the NFL

Browns, Ravens clinch playoff berths with wins; Titans clinch berth after Dolphins lose to Bills

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 03:57 PM
Jeremy Bergman

The AFC playoff picture is almost set after the conclusion of Sunday's Week 17 early games.

Three teams clinched playoff berths early Sunday afternoon: the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

Cleveland (11-5) will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2002 after beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4), who were sitting many of their top starters. Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh next week to play the Steelers again on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Baltimore (11-5) secured its third straight postseason appearance with an easy 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1).

Tennessee didn't have to play to clinch a return to the postseason. The Titans (10-5) secured a spot thanks to the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Titans can clinch the AFC South with a win over the Houston Texans or an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Only one AFC postseason spot remains ahead of Sunday's afternoon slate. If the Colts win, they're in. If Indy falls to the lowly Jags, Miami will sneak in the back door.

The Browns ending the league's longest playoff drought prompted a tweet from a certain East Ohio native:

