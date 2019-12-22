Around the NFL

Ravens clinch AFC home-field advantage with win

Published: Dec 22, 2019 at 08:06 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Going forward, the AFC goes through Baltimore.

Extending their franchise record with an 11th consecutive win, the Ravens clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed for the first time as they defeated the rival Browns, 31-15, on Sunday.

The victory, which avenged the team's last loss way back in Week 4 on Sept. 29, assures Baltimore home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs following a first-round bye.

Having already wrapped up the AFC North the previous week, the Ravens wrapped up the conference's top seed Sunday and improved to 13-2, tying the franchise's best win total previously set in 2006.

The Ravens won't need to book passage out of Baltimore for the rest of the season unless they advance to the Super Bowl in Miami.

In Week 17, perhaps with the Ravens playing reserves, Baltimore will host Pittsburgh in its regular season finale. Then it's off to the postseason as the team to beat in the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes London loss to Broncos 'flipped a switch' in him

After a heartbreaking loss against the Denver Broncos in London, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes a flip was switched that has allowed him to go on a tear.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow downplays comparisons to Tom Brady: 'I play the game my own way'

People are already comparing Joe Burrow to the great Tom Brady a few years into the young quarterback's career, but Burrow downplayed the similarities ahead of the Bengals' Week 15 matchup with the Buccaneers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins not thinking about forecast as they prepare for Buffalo: 'It's a mindset thing'

The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are hitting the road this week to head to frigid Orchard Park, New York, where they'll meet the division-rival Buffalo Bills in a game the road team needs a bit more than the home team.

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, his mother Sabrina Greenlee open up about her domestic violence incident on 'Hard Knocks'

The fifth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins talked about his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, surviving domestic violence.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I don't have any 'expectations' on potential Commanders sale

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday he does not have any "expectations" regarding a potential sale of the Washington Commanders franchise.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite, health-related leave of absence

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to day with each player's injury designation for Week 15 of the 2022 season.

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) questionable for 'TNF' vs. Seahawks

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) is questionable for the 49ers' Thursday night showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle, according to the team's injury report.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol, will not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday.

news

NFL exec Troy Vincent says there will be 'healthy discussion' on making roughing the passer calls reviewable

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent told reporters on Wednesday at the December League Meeting that there will be a "healthy discussion" about making fouls such as roughing the passer reviewable -- whether via a coaches' challenge or via a league review.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE