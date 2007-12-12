Ravens CB McAlister placed on injured reserve

Published: Dec 12, 2007 at 08:12 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -The Baltimore Ravens placed cornerback Chris McAlister on injured reserve Wednesday, ending a disappointing season in which the three-time Pro Bower missed most of the second half with a sore knee.

McAlister started the first six games, but missed five of the last seven - all Baltimore defeats. He finished the year with only one interception and 23 tackles.

Before this season, McAlister had not missed more than four games in a single season. He made the Pro Bowl last year, in 2003 and in 2004.

McAlister joins quarterback Steve McNair and defensive end Trevor Pryce on Baltimore' injured reserve list. The Ravens (4-9) have also played five games without offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden (toe), seven games without tight end Todd Heap (hamstring), and seven games without cornerback Samari Rolle (epilepsy, shoulder).

Baltimore signed cornerback Willie Gaston from the practice squad to fill McAlister's place on the roster.

