Ravens CB Foxworth to miss second consecutive season on IR

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed cornerback Domonique Foxworth on injured reserve after he failed to sufficiently recover from a knee injury.
Foxworth missed all of last season after hurting his right knee in training camp. He played two games this year but was inactive last week against St. Louis.
During this past offseason, Foxworth -- the team's player representative -- worked closely with the union in their negotiations with owners during the lockout.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press