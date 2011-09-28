Ravens CB Foxworth to miss second consecutive season on IR

Published: Sep 28, 2011 at 09:03 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed cornerback Domonique Foxworth on injured reserve after he failed to sufficiently recover from a knee injury.

Foxworth missed all of last season after hurting his right knee in training camp. He played two games this year but was inactive last week against St. Louis.

During this past offseason, Foxworth -- the team's player representative -- worked closely with the union in their negotiations with owners during the lockout.

To fill his place on the roster, the Ravens signed linebacker Prescott Burgess. A sixth-round draft choice by Baltimore in 2007, Burgess has seen action in 37 career games. He led the Ravens in special teams tackles in both 2010 (15) and 2009 (a career-high 34).

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

