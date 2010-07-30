Ravens CB Foxworth tears knee ligament at camp, out for season

WESTMINSTER, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth will miss the 2010 season with a knee injury, further weakening a secondary already depleted by injuries.
Foxworth tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Thursday during an orientation practice.
"I was just running and tried to change directions, something I've done a million times in my career. This time, it just didn't work," Foxworth said Friday. "It wasn't anything odd. It happened on grass, so I can't even blame it on turf."
Said Ravens coach John Harbaugh: "It's unfortunate. He wasn't touched. Nobody's worked harder during the offseason and we were counting on him."
Foxworth had four interceptions last season. He started all 16 games and both of Baltimore's playoff games.
The Ravens already have two cornerbacks, Lardarius Webb and Fabian Washington, returning from knee injuries. Also, safety Ed Reed is coming off hip surgery.
After Baltimore's first full-squad workout of the summer Friday, Harbaugh told the players that they would have to move on without Foxworth.
"I can't wait to see who steps up," Harbaugh said. "I can't wait to see who that we're all talking about a month from now that stepped up to fill that spot."
Foxworth, a five-year veteran, said he couldn't remember having an injury more severe than an ankle sprain.
"I just feel like I'm letting everyone down," he said. "I know it's stupid. Everyone keeps saying you didn't do it on purpose, obviously, but you're expecting to be there to help the team -- and then you're not."
Even though Foxworth won't be covering receivers or making tackles this season, he intends to remain a part of the team.
"Maybe DBs can still come to my house and watch film," Foxworth said. "Maybe I can contribute in another way because if they win the Super Bowl, I want to wear the ring with pride and say I had something to do with it."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press