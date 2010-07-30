Ravens CB Foxworth tears knee ligament at camp, out for season

Published: Jul 30, 2010 at 04:28 AM

WESTMINSTER, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth will miss the 2010 season with a knee injury, further weakening a secondary already depleted by injuries.

Foxworth tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Thursday during an orientation practice.

"I was just running and tried to change directions, something I've done a million times in my career. This time, it just didn't work," Foxworth said Friday. "It wasn't anything odd. It happened on grass, so I can't even blame it on turf."

Said Ravens coach John Harbaugh: "It's unfortunate. He wasn't touched. Nobody's worked harder during the offseason and we were counting on him."

Foxworth had four interceptions last season. He started all 16 games and both of Baltimore's playoff games.

The Ravens already have two cornerbacks, Lardarius Webb and Fabian Washington, returning from knee injuries. Also, safety Ed Reed is coming off hip surgery.

After Baltimore's first full-squad workout of the summer Friday, Harbaugh told the players that they would have to move on without Foxworth.

"I can't wait to see who steps up," Harbaugh said. "I can't wait to see who that we're all talking about a month from now that stepped up to fill that spot."

Foxworth, a five-year veteran, said he couldn't remember having an injury more severe than an ankle sprain.

"I just feel like I'm letting everyone down," he said. "I know it's stupid. Everyone keeps saying you didn't do it on purpose, obviously, but you're expecting to be there to help the team -- and then you're not."

Even though Foxworth won't be covering receivers or making tackles this season, he intends to remain a part of the team.

"Maybe DBs can still come to my house and watch film," Foxworth said. "Maybe I can contribute in another way because if they win the Super Bowl, I want to wear the ring with pride and say I had something to do with it."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon explains DeAndre Hopkins release as 'best thing for the team'

The Arizona Cardinals did not trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading up to and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Then they flat out released him a few weeks later. New head coach Jonathan Gannon attempted to explain the franchise's thinking on the decision.

news

Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots' home opener: 'It's a great gesture by the organization'

Tom Brady on Thursday said he will be back in Foxborough for the New England Patriots' home opener as the team honors their former legendary quarterback.

news

State of the 2023 Washington Commanders: Pivotal year for Ron Rivera, Sam Howell and Co.

How will head coach Ron Rivera and new starting quarterback Sam Howell respond to immense pressure in a pivotal year? Adam Rank examines the state of the Washington Commanders heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he has 'no anxiety' about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't sweating the situation surrounding QB Jimmy Garoppolo's injured foot, which required surgery this offseason after signing with Las Vegas.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More