Ravens caution ailing LB Lewis not to come back too soon

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis continues to be urged to rest his injured toe until at least Week 15, team sources said Sunday.
Lewis will play again this season, and there are no concerns in that regard, but doctors have urged the linebacker to sit for at least two more weeks. Lewis, who has missed two games, has been pragmatic about the injury to this point, and the Ravens hope that continues.
Baltimore's defense, and its young linebackers, continue to shine in Lewis' absence, and he has been reminded of trying to push through injuries in the past -- only to aggravate the injury and end up on season-ending injured reserve. Should the Ravens, who face a favorable schedule until they play at Cincinnati in Week 17, be in a secure playoff position before Lewis returns, it's possible the team will urge him to wait until the playoffs.
Baltimore has seen Hall of Fame players such as Deion Sanders and Jonathan Ogden have their career ended by toe injuries, and the team is trying to take every precaution with Lewis.
