Ravens caution ailing LB Lewis not to come back too soon

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 01:05 AM

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis continues to be urged to rest his injured toe until at least Week 15, team sources said Sunday.

Lewis will play again this season, and there are no concerns in that regard, but doctors have urged the linebacker to sit for at least two more weeks. Lewis, who has missed two games, has been pragmatic about the injury to this point, and the Ravens hope that continues.

The Ravensface the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and Lewis was declared inactive prior to kickoff.

Baltimore's defense, and its young linebackers, continue to shine in Lewis' absence, and he has been reminded of trying to push through injuries in the past -- only to aggravate the injury and end up on season-ending injured reserve. Should the Ravens, who face a favorable schedule until they play at Cincinnati in Week 17, be in a secure playoff position before Lewis returns, it's possible the team will urge him to wait until the playoffs.

Baltimore has seen Hall of Fame players such as Deion Sanders and Jonathan Ogden have their career ended by toe injuries, and the team is trying to take every precaution with Lewis.

Browns running back Montario Hardesty (calf) is active, along with safety Mike Adams (shoulder), defensive end Jayme Mitchell (ankle) and tackle Tony Pashos (ankle). Hardesty, Adams, Mitchell and Pashos all were listed as questionable Friday.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles' unquestioned leader Jalen Hurts owns his role in narrow Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

Jalen Hurts was a revelation this season and played his best in the biggest game. Yet despite having a four-TD performance in Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, the team's unquestioned leader owned his role in the loss and challenged himself to learn from it, Judy Battista writes.

news

Super Bowl win, awards only part of why Patrick Mahomes' 2022 season may end up his best

Patrick Mahomes capped his MVP-winning season with a second Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl MVP award. But the new hardware is only part of the reason why Jeffri Chadiha thinks Mahomes' 2022 campaign may end up being the finest of his career.

news

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII recap

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE