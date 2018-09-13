Ravens' C.J. Mosley suffers bone bruise vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley was carted off to the locker room before being diagnosed with a bone bruise while undergoing evaluation for a knee injury during the first quarter of Thursday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said an MRI revealed that Mosley suffered no ligament damage. Harbaugh said he didn't believe it would be a long-term injury, but didn't know if Mosley would be able to play Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.
The former first-round pick was injured when he fell while trying to avoid stepping on Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd early in the game. Mosley managed to limp off the field before getting on a cart and leaving.
The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the Ravens' leaders on defense. In Week 1, he played a big role in helping the Ravens' pass rush dominate in a blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Mosley, 26, has made the Pro Bowl in three of previous four NFL seasons. Alongside veteran Terrell Suggs, he is one of the Ravens' defensive stars. Last year, he recorded 96 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.