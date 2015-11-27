Ravens-Browns Week 12 fantasy preview

Week 12 is upon us and already kicked off with three great games on Thanksgiving Day (well, at least for Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson owners). Sunday had it's share of winners (Adrian Peterson, Sammy Watkins) and losers (Todd Gurley, DeAndre Hopkins) too. But we're not out of the woods just yet. With the fantasy playoffs starting in two weeks in most leagues, wins are becoming more and more precious as teams vie for a spot in the big dance. Well, fear not, as we're here to help. Below we've gone player-by-player for each of the final Week 12 game on Monday night to give you the best insight on whom to start and sit in order to set a winning lineup.