Ravens, Broncos trade pick quality for quantity in NFL draft

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 06:53 PM

On a night when dozens of other teams welcomed at least one newcomer to the fold, the Baltimore Ravens had no one to greet with a handshake and a fresh new jersey.

Brooks: Second-round mock draft

With Round 1 now in the rearview, Bucky Brooks takes a stab at predicting how the second round

will unfold. More ...

The Ravens traded the 29th overall selection in the NFL draft to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, a move that leaves Baltimore without a first-round pick for the second time in the last three years.

In exchange, Baltimore received Minnesota's second-round pick (No. 35 overall) and a fourth-round selection (No. 98 overall).

"A couple of teams called us, and we had several players that we liked that are still available for us (Friday)," Newsome said. "To be able to pick up that 98th pick from Minnesota, we think is going to be another good player. Or we can take that pick and use it to move into the second or third (round) to go get another player."

Another playoff team that traded out of the first round entirely Thursday night was the Denver Broncos. The team owned the 25th overall selection when the draft began and traded down twice, leaving it without a first-rounder for the first time since 2005.

Darlington: Trades rule Round 1

Trades were the story of the first round. Jeff Darlington explains why more deals in future drafts should be expected. More ...

"Well, we didn't get any better yet," Broncos executive John Elway said, "but we will tomorrow."

The Broncos initially traded down six spots, acquiring the 31st overall pick and a fourth-round choice (No. 126) from the New England Patriots for the 25th selection. Then, Denver sent both of those picks to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' second-rounder (No. 36) and a fourth-rounder (No. 101).

"We really believe that this is a deep draft," Elway said. "It's not real thick at the top, but it's deep through the middle rounds. So we thought adding another pick would give us more options going into tomorrow, and plus we'd still have the people we really had targeted that made it to us at 25, we'll still have them at 36."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: Injured finger 'feels pretty dang close' to 100 percent

Doctors told Russell Wilson he'd be out between 6-8 weeks. That wasn't going to fly for one of the NFL's most maniacal competitors. The 10th-year veteran veteran had never missed a game, much less multiple weeks. Wilson, as he's wont to do amid adversity, just worked harder.
news

Top 10 NFL ballhawks in 2021: Kevin Byard, Trevon Diggs among those making plays

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to zero in on the top 10 ballhawks of the 2021 NFL season so far. Where do pick mavens Kevin Byard and Trevon Diggs rank?
news

RB Index, Week 10: Four NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies four running backs who are poised for a second-half breakout. Plus, with Derrick Henry on IR, there's a new No. 1 in his ranking of the top 15 players at the position.
news

Odell Beckham agrees to terms on one-year deal to join NFC contender Rams

Coveted free agent WR Odell Beckham﻿ has made a decision on his next NFL home. And it's sure to turn quite a few heads.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW