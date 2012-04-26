Ravens, Broncos trade pick quality for quantity in NFL draft

On a night when dozens of other teams welcomed at least one newcomer to the fold, the Baltimore Ravens had no one to greet with a handshake and a fresh new jersey.
The Ravens traded the 29th overall selection in the NFL draft to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, a move that leaves Baltimore without a first-round pick for the second time in the last three years.
In exchange, Baltimore received Minnesota's second-round pick (No. 35 overall) and a fourth-round selection (No. 98 overall).
"A couple of teams called us, and we had several players that we liked that are still available for us (Friday)," Newsome said. "To be able to pick up that 98th pick from Minnesota, we think is going to be another good player. Or we can take that pick and use it to move into the second or third (round) to go get another player."
Another playoff team that traded out of the first round entirely Thursday night was the Denver Broncos. The team owned the 25th overall selection when the draft began and traded down twice, leaving it without a first-rounder for the first time since 2005.
The Broncos initially traded down six spots, acquiring the 31st overall pick and a fourth-round choice (No. 126) from the New England Patriots for the 25th selection. Then, Denver sent both of those picks to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' second-rounder (No. 36) and a fourth-rounder (No. 101).
"We really believe that this is a deep draft," Elway said. "It's not real thick at the top, but it's deep through the middle rounds. So we thought adding another pick would give us more options going into tomorrow, and plus we'd still have the people we really had targeted that made it to us at 25, we'll still have them at 36."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.