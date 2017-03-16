Around the NFL

Ravens bring in Brandon Carr on four-year deal

Published: Mar 16, 2017 at 09:18 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens have added more help in the secondary.

The team announced Thursday that free-agent cornerback Brandon Carr has agreed to a four-year deal. Terms of pact have yet to be disclosed.

"This is a good football player," said general manager Ozzie Newsome. "We got better today."

Carr spent the past five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, finishing last year as the game's 52nd-ranked player at his position, per Pro Football Focus. Showing incredible durability, the 30-year-old cover man has started every game of his career dating back to 2008.

Carr was a core player for the Cowboys, a team that could soon be without Morris Claiborne, who is expected to sign with the Jets. In Baltimore, Carr will team with Jimmy Smith and second-year cornerback Tavon Young.

The Ravens also padded their safety group this offseason, signing former Cardinals backstop Tony Jefferson to pair with Pro Bowler Eric Weddle. All in all, a good month for a team that hasn't shied away from attacking the open market.

