Monday, Aug 10, 2020 12:11 PM

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation donate $1M to social justice reform

The Baltimore Ravens are putting their financial power to work to better their community.

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens have jointly distributed $1 million to support social justice reform in Baltimore, according to a press release from the team.

"We have a powerful platform -- and a responsibility -- to help eliminate injustices that are prevalent in our communities," Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "For far too long, people of color have been underserved by a system that should protect, rather than harm.

"Our entire organization, including players past and present, is fully committed to creating social justice reform. We will continue to seek out opportunities that support, encourage and defend those who are most in need."

A total of 28 programs were ultimately chosen to receive funds from the joint contribution, with a player committee of current Ravens Morgan Cox, Matthew Judon, Ronnie Stanley and Justin Tucker, and former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith determining the recipients. Smith retired in 2019 but continues to work toward a better future as part of the Players Coalition's task force.

"When you talk about social justice, there are many different issues -- from education, to criminal justice reform, to health," Smith said in the same statement. "There are so many avenues the players could have chosen, so they really spread it out among a lot of different grassroots organizations. This is just the beginning of trying to figure out as many ways to collaborate with the people in the city who are doing great things to help change Baltimore for the better.

"I'm excited to be back in Baltimore and have the opportunity to help the Ravens continue to impact the community. Even as a player, I remember the team being actively involved. And now, with the things that have been happening and brought to light over the years, I've seen their efforts and intentions ramp up even more."

In early June, Bisciotti announced the intent to contribute the $1 million sum to social justice efforts, with a plan to consult with the player committee to best identify effective recipients.

A full list of the recipients can be found by clicking here.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Alex Okafor (97) rests during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday Oct. 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Texans defeated the Chiefs 31-24. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Roundup: DE Alex Okafor agrees to restructured deal with Chiefs

Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor, who ended his first season in K.C. with a Super Bowl ring, recently signed a restructured contract that clears over $2 million off the team's cap in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per an informed source.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs for yardage after a catch during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Julian Edelman: 'The train keeps on moving' without Tom Brady

In Julian Edelman's 11 NFL seasons, Tom Brady has been the only starting quarterback he's known. Now Brady is gone, and Edelman is getting used to life with a different signal-caller: Cam Newton.

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy
news

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy

Washington head coach Ron Rivera reiterated Monday that he believes Alex Smith could vie for reps if cleared from a devastating knee injury that wiped out the entire 2019 season. 
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Landover, Md. Cincinnati won 23-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Rivera: Releasing Guice was in Washington's 'best interest'

Washington swiftly moved on from Derrius Guice on Friday after the running back was arrested on domestic violence charges. During a video conference Monday, coach Ron Rivera explained the decision.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Lions OC wants Kenny Golladay to dominate like Hopkins, Thomas

Kenny Golladay is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he led the NFL in touchdowns. After the young wideout generated back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons, the Lions want to see Golladay hit another level.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Kansas City 'is my happy place'

The 27-year-old receiver took a pay cut this offseason to stay in K.C. knowing that while he'll make less money, he's exactly where he wants to be.

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'
news

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Saturday, has been sidelined by a recently discovered medical condition and his return to football-related activities is unknown.
Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates
news

Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates

Widely regarded as one of the NFL's best defenders, DE Calais Campbell still feels the need to earn the respect of a new locker room ahead of his first year in Baltimore. 
Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list
news

Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list

A little more than a year removed from a knee injury that prematurely ended his first year in Washington, LB Reuben Foster has been activated from the PUP list and is on track for Week 1, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith needs heart surgery, will miss season 

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith needs open-heart surgery and will be sidelined for the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP. The Jets' backup QB is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check in on his progress from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
