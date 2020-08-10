Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation donate $1M to social justice reform

The Baltimore Ravens are putting their financial power to work to better their community.

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens have jointly distributed $1 million to support social justice reform in Baltimore, according to a press release from the team.

"We have a powerful platform -- and a responsibility -- to help eliminate injustices that are prevalent in our communities," Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "For far too long, people of color have been underserved by a system that should protect, rather than harm.

"Our entire organization, including players past and present, is fully committed to creating social justice reform. We will continue to seek out opportunities that support, encourage and defend those who are most in need."

A total of 28 programs were ultimately chosen to receive funds from the joint contribution, with a player committee of current Ravens Morgan Cox, Matthew Judon, Ronnie Stanley and Justin Tucker, and former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith determining the recipients. Smith retired in 2019 but continues to work toward a better future as part of the Players Coalition's task force.

"When you talk about social justice, there are many different issues -- from education, to criminal justice reform, to health," Smith said in the same statement. "There are so many avenues the players could have chosen, so they really spread it out among a lot of different grassroots organizations. This is just the beginning of trying to figure out as many ways to collaborate with the people in the city who are doing great things to help change Baltimore for the better.

"I'm excited to be back in Baltimore and have the opportunity to help the Ravens continue to impact the community. Even as a player, I remember the team being actively involved. And now, with the things that have been happening and brought to light over the years, I've seen their efforts and intentions ramp up even more."

In early June, Bisciotti announced the intent to contribute the $1 million sum to social justice efforts, with a plan to consult with the player committee to best identify effective recipients.