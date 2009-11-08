Ravens-Bengals quicktake

Published: Nov 08, 2009 at 08:02 AM

It was over when ...

  Cedric Benson eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the second time this season vs. the 
 [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL).

(Ed Reinke / Associated Press)

Bengals DE Jonathan Fanene sacked Ravens QB Joe Flacco on fourth-and-25 with 1:50 remaining and Cincinnati up 10 points.

Game ball

Bengals RB Cedric Benson rushed 34 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. With the effort, he joined Jerome Bettis as the only players to have 100-plus rushing yards against Baltimore twice in a single season.

Key Stat

Without the ball for much of the game, the Ravens never established an offensive rhythm. The Bengals dominated time of possession, doubling the Ravens (40:00-20:00). All three of Cincinnati's first-half scoring drives were 10 plays or more, which meant Baltimore had the ball for just 8:26 at halftime.

Noteworthy

After giving up 200 yards to Denver last week, Baltimore's defense surrendered 369 to Cincinnati. ... The Ravens, who were third in the league in third-down offense, went 1 of 10 against the Bengals. ... Cincinnati CB Leon Hall had an interception, which gives him four in his last four games. ... The Bengals are 4-0 against the AFC North. ... Flacco's franchise record of consecutive completions, which carried over from the Denver game, came to an end at 14. ... Ravens RB Ray Rice had 135 yards from scrimmage to go with a TD. ... Bengals WR Chris Henry broke his left forearm in the second quarter, leaving his season in doubt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat injury 

Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" this week, per coach Zac Taylor, after suffering a throat injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals QB was taken to the hospital after the game to evaluate a potential throat contusion but was cleared.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 13

Texans HC David Culley told reporters Wednesday that LT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ will undergo surgery on his injured thumb, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. The team hopes to welcome Tunsil back to action in four weeks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start at QB vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since being placed on IR with broken ribs. Will Tagovailoa start this Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?
news

ESPN to broadcast Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night game for next five years

The inaugural Monday wild-card playoff game will be broadcast by the home network of "Monday Night Football." ESPN announced Wednesday it has won the rights to host the finale of Super Wild Card Weekend for the next five years. This season's offering will be played on Jan. 17, 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW