Ravens-Bengals quicktake

It was over when ...
Cedric Benson eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the second time this season vs. the
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL).
(Ed Reinke / Associated Press)
Bengals DE Jonathan Fanene sacked Ravens QB Joe Flacco on fourth-and-25 with 1:50 remaining and Cincinnati up 10 points.
Game ball
Bengals RB Cedric Benson rushed 34 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. With the effort, he joined Jerome Bettis as the only players to have 100-plus rushing yards against Baltimore twice in a single season.
Key Stat
Without the ball for much of the game, the Ravens never established an offensive rhythm. The Bengals dominated time of possession, doubling the Ravens (40:00-20:00). All three of Cincinnati's first-half scoring drives were 10 plays or more, which meant Baltimore had the ball for just 8:26 at halftime.
Noteworthy
After giving up 200 yards to Denver last week, Baltimore's defense surrendered 369 to Cincinnati. ... The Ravens, who were third in the league in third-down offense, went 1 of 10 against the Bengals. ... Cincinnati CB Leon Hall had an interception, which gives him four in his last four games. ... The Bengals are 4-0 against the AFC North. ... Flacco's franchise record of consecutive completions, which carried over from the Denver game, came to an end at 14. ... Ravens RB Ray Rice had 135 yards from scrimmage to go with a TD. ... Bengals WR Chris Henry broke his left forearm in the second quarter, leaving his season in doubt.