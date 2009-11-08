Ravens-Bengals quicktake

After giving up 200 yards to Denver last week, Baltimore's defense surrendered 369 to Cincinnati. ... The Ravens, who were third in the league in third-down offense, went 1 of 10 against the Bengals. ... Cincinnati CB Leon Hall had an interception, which gives him four in his last four games. ... The Bengals are 4-0 against the AFC North. ... Flacco's franchise record of consecutive completions, which carried over from the Denver game, came to an end at 14. ... Ravens RB Ray Rice had 135 yards from scrimmage to go with a TD. ... Bengals WR Chris Henry broke his left forearm in the second quarter, leaving his season in doubt.