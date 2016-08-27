Around the NFL

Ravens' Ben Watson out for season with torn Achilles

Published: Aug 27, 2016 at 12:38 PM

The Baltimore Ravens will be without tight end Ben Watson in 2016.

The reliable veteran tore his right Achilles tendon on the first play of Saturday night's preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Bunched with a few Ravens wideouts, Watson seemed to get tripped up while running a route and immediately crumbled to the turf. The injury was clear enough that the team was able to almost instantly diagnose and confirm the tear.

The news is obviously heartbreaking for the Ravens, who made an aggressive push for Watson this offseason and stole him away from the New Orleans Saints. Fellow veteran tight end Dennis Pitta is coming off a hip injury that some guessed would end his career, and he's now nursing a broken finger. Nick Boyle is suspended and Maxx Williams has been missing practices and did not dress Saturday.

Quarterback Joe Flacco was very down about losing his tight end. "It's going to be very tough on us," he told reporters.

The injury obviously brings up questions about Watson's immediate future. The 35-year-old had been remarkably consistent throughout his career but has already sustained the rigors of 12 NFL seasons. Will the Ravens and Watson push for a comeback so he can finish out his contract and career in Baltimore?

Known as one of the NFL's good guys, Watson has been a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award finalist and Byron "Whizzer" White Man of the Year Award finalist over the course of his career. Watson caught 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns last year in New Orleans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson to miss rest of season after rupturing patellar tendon; WR Mike Williams (ankle) out multiple weeks

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, an MRI confirmed Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Frank Reich names Sam Ehlinger as Colts' starting quarterback for rest of season over Matt Ryan

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been named the Colts' starter over veteran Matt Ryan, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

news

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall (ACL), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) to miss remainder of 2022 season

A Monday MRI confirmed Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will also miss the rest of the season after tearing his triceps.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf doesn't need surgery on injured knee

The Seahawks received good news on DK Metcalf's injury knee Monday. Head coach Pete Carroll said on the radio that Metcalf won't need surgery for his patellar tendon injury.

news

NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game

The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks claiming first place in NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'

The Seattle Seahawks claimed first place in the NFC West following their Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and coach Pete Carroll described his team's reaction once finding out postgame.

news

Uncharted territory: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers guiding struggling offenses on sub-.500 teams

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers usually headline winner columns on Mondays. Not so much in 2022. Brady's Bucs (3-4) and Rodgers' Packers (3-4) both lost in Week 7 to fall below .500.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE