Ravens' Ayanbadejo to plead his case over Monday night tussle

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo said he plans to appeal any fine imposed by the league for his shot on Jacksonville Jaguars guard Guy Whimper.
Ayanbadejo was ejected from Monday night's 12-7 Jaguars victory after he slapped Whimper's helmet with an open hand.
"The play was over and every play you finish the play and I just didn't want the guy's hands on me, so I'm just running away from the guy and slapping his hands off me," Ayanbadejo said after the game, according to the team's website. "Then he grabbed me around my waist, spins me around and then he pushes me and hits me in the face. And you could only take so much and I hit him back in the face."
"Me and [my agent] Drew Rosenhaus, we'll put a whole presentation together. We will appeal it considering it's an automatic, considerably large fine," he said.
"I think the best thing is to just show how I play football. I helped two Jaguars up during the game, guys I don't even know."