Ravens' Ayanbadejo to plead his case over Monday night tussle

Published: Oct 25, 2011 at 06:10 PM

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo said he plans to appeal any fine imposed by the league for his shot on Jacksonville Jaguars guard Guy Whimper.

Ayanbadejo was ejected from Monday night's 12-7 Jaguars victory after he slapped Whimper's helmet with an open hand.

"The play was over and every play you finish the play and I just didn't want the guy's hands on me, so I'm just running away from the guy and slapping his hands off me," Ayanbadejo said after the game, according to the team's website. "Then he grabbed me around my waist, spins me around and then he pushes me and hits me in the face. And you could only take so much and I hit him back in the face."

"Me and [my agent] Drew Rosenhaus, we'll put a whole presentation together. We will appeal it considering it's an automatic, considerably large fine," he said.

"I think the best thing is to just show how I play football. I helped two Jaguars up during the game, guys I don't even know."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints preparing to start rookie QB Ian Book vs. Dolphins; Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian on COVID list

The Saints are down to their third-string quarterback as they prepare for Monday night's game against the Dolphins. New Orleans is placing ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving rookie Ian Book in line to start Week 16, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich not concerned with RB Jonathan Taylor's heavy workload

It was just over a month ago that Colts HC Frank Reich publicly stated he had no issue with Jonathan Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Washington activates QB Taylor Heinicke from reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cowboys game

The Washington Football Team can officially thank ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿ for his service and resume the time of ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿. Washington activated Heinicke from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, clearing the QB ahead of Sunday's prime-time matchup against the Cowboys.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW