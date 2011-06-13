Ravens assistants receive contract extensions through 2012

Published: Jun 13, 2011 at 08:23 AM

With the traditional open to training camps drawing near, folks around the NFL are looking for every sign possible that the lockout could soon be ending.

Here's one -- the Baltimore Ravens have extended the contracts of their assistant coaches through the 2012 season.

Back in January, the Ravens signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension, through 2014, but held off on their assistants with the lockout looming. Baltimore planned to take care of the assistants after the labor situation was resolved, but decided to get a jump on it and took care of the group now.

Earlier in the offseason, the Ravens briefly imposed a 25 percent paycut on employees, but quickly rescinded the cuts and refunded all lost salaries.

Harbaugh was hired prior to the 2008 season and, in the three seasons since, the Ravens have won four playoff games and played for an AFC title in his first year. There was some shuffling on the staff earlier in the offseason, with defensive coordinator Greg Mattison leaving to join Brady Hoke at Michigan and secondary coach Chuck Pagano, who arrived with Harbaugh in 2008, taking his place.

The team declined comment on the matter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: April 5 to April 11; Troy Polamalu retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25 million, setting new all-time football record

Tom Brady's autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card #144 sold for $2,252,855 million after 67 bids at the Leland Spring Classic Auction on Friday night.
news

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are re-signing tackle Roderick Johnson on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Houston Police Department investigating report filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Police Department released a statement that a complainant on Friday filed a criminal report against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW