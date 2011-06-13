Ravens assistants receive contract extensions through 2012

With the traditional open to training camps drawing near, folks around the NFL are looking for every sign possible that the lockout could soon be ending.
Here's one -- the Baltimore Ravens have extended the contracts of their assistant coaches through the 2012 season.
Back in January, the Ravens signed head coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension, through 2014, but held off on their assistants with the lockout looming. Baltimore planned to take care of the assistants after the labor situation was resolved, but decided to get a jump on it and took care of the group now.
Earlier in the offseason, the Ravens briefly imposed a 25 percent paycut on employees, but quickly rescinded the cuts and refunded all lost salaries.
Harbaugh was hired prior to the 2008 season and, in the three seasons since, the Ravens have won four playoff games and played for an AFC title in his first year. There was some shuffling on the staff earlier in the offseason, with defensive coordinator Greg Mattison leaving to join Brady Hoke at Michigan and secondary coach Chuck Pagano, who arrived with Harbaugh in 2008, taking his place.
The team declined comment on the matter.