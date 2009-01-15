Ravens and Cardinals must contain pass-rushing pressure

Going back to the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, this game marks just the second time that the league's No. 1 and No. 2 defenses are meeting in a conference championship game -- the first time was one of the memorable games to which I was referring. In 1978, the Cowboys defeated the Rams 28-0, but don't let the score fool you: The game was a scoreless tie at halftime, and the first score didn't come until 14 minutes into the third quarter. Cowboys safety Charlie Waters returned an interception to the Rams' 10-yard line -- and even then, it took five plays for the Cowboys to score the first points.