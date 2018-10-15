Around the NFL

Ravens' Alex Lewis (neck) doing well after injury scare

Published: Oct 15, 2018 at 07:59 AM
Nick Shook

Most everyone feared the worst when Ravens guard Alex Lewis was carted off on a backboard on Sunday, but in a development that is good for all, Lewis is doing fine.

The lineman went to a local hospital for further evaluation Sunday, was released and returned to Baltimore with the team. His arrow keeps trending upward, according to coach John Harbaugh, who made a surprising statement Monday: Lewis could possibly play in Week 7.

"Alex is in the building," Harbaugh said Monday. "Came back with us last night. It looks good. There's no serious kind of injury there in terms of neural-type issues.

"He's possible for this week as far as I know right now. We'll just have to see as the week progresses and they continue with the tests and see how he comes along. That could change at any time but that's what we've been told at this time."

A stark turnaround from a scary sight on the field at Nissan Stadium is the best possible outcome, but Harbaugh mentioning things could change is important to note when considering an injury involving the head and neck area. Just a week ago, Colts lineman Matt Slauson revealed he unknowingly played with two broken vetebrae, an incredibly dangerous task from which he luckily emerged without life-altering injury. The lesson is this: It's important to be thorough with these types of things.

We'll continue to monitor Lewis' status in the days ahead. Should he be able to return, he'd return to fill a key role opposite longtime stellar guard Marshal Yanda and alongside tackle Ronnie Stanley.

