Ravens adding Brian Billick, Ngata into Ring of Honor

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that two new members will be added to the team's Ring of Honor.
"For the organization to do that and reach out, it means a great deal to us," Billick told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. "It really does. To be a part of the organization back then, to know that it's going to be a permanent fixture means a great deal to me."
Billick coached the Ravens from 1999 to 2007, and gave Baltimore a championship after the Ravens defeated the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. Under Billick, the Ravens made the postseason four times and he finished his head coaching career with an 80-64 regular-season record, while posting a 5-3 mark in the postseason.
Ngata entered the league in 2006 as a first-round pick of the Ravens, and became one of the NFL's premier interior defensive players. He became a two-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler in Baltimore before going on to play for the Detroit Lions (2015-17) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018). Ngata announced his retirement from football in March.