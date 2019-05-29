Around the NFL

Ravens adding Brian Billick, Ngata into Ring of Honor

Published: May 29, 2019 at 09:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that two new members will be added to the team's Ring of Honor.

Former Ravens head coach and current NFL Network analyst Brian Billick will be inducted in 2019, while former Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will be honored in in 2020.

"For the organization to do that and reach out, it means a great deal to us," Billick told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. "It really does. To be a part of the organization back then, to know that it's going to be a permanent fixture means a great deal to me."

Billick coached the Ravens from 1999 to 2007, and gave Baltimore a championship after the Ravens defeated the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. Under Billick, the Ravens made the postseason four times and he finished his head coaching career with an 80-64 regular-season record, while posting a 5-3 mark in the postseason.

Ngata entered the league in 2006 as a first-round pick of the Ravens, and became one of the NFL's premier interior defensive players. He became a two-time All-Pro selection and five-time Pro Bowler in Baltimore before going on to play for the Detroit Lions (2015-17) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018). Ngata announced his retirement from football in March.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders DL Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

﻿Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib has made NFL history as the first active player to come out as gay. The Raiders defensive lineman, a league veteran of five years, made the announcement on Monday via Instagram. 
news

Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving, the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com.
news

Eli Manning back with Giants in business operations, fan engagement roles; will have number retired

Longtime franchise quarterback Eli Manning will return to the Giants in an off-the-field role, the team announced Monday. New York also announced Manning's number would be retired and he'd be enshrined in the Giants Ring of Honor.
news

Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

After one abbreviated season with the Chargers that was rife with injury, free agent guard Trai Turner is still looking for a team, but has proclaimed himself healthy and ready to go.
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert looking forward to offense that puts 'a lot more' on the QB

How new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi tailors his offense to fit Justin Herbert will be critical once training camp opens in July. So far, Herbert is a fan of the added responsibility that comes with the new offense. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams are 'not gonna run away from the expectations' 

On paper, the Rams should be one of the Buccaneers' biggest threats in the NFC to a potential repeat. In an interview with The MMQB, coach Sean McVay said he and his club embrace those expectations.
news

A.J. Green: Pairing with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona is 'going to be unbelievable'

After signing a one-year contract in Arizona this offseason, wide receiver A.J. Green says that he's looking forward to playing alongside star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. 
news

Prescott says 'most important' Cowboys are OL Smith, Martin, Collins: 'Everything starts with them'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expressed the importance of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins as the three offensive lineman also return from injury entering 2021. 
news

Saints' Alvin Kamara appointed as NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara announced on Sunday that he has partnered with NASCAR and will serve in a pivotal role for the organization moving forward.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL community celebrates Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate the joyous occasion.
news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW