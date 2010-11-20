Ravens add guard Mattison to roster, cut veteran OT Kooistra

Published: Nov 20, 2010 at 06:03 AM

The Baltimore Ravens have tweaked their offensive line, waiving tackle Scott Kooistra and signing guard Bryan Mattison from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

The Ravens might need help at guard in Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers. Starting right guard Chris Chesterwas hospitalized Thursday night with what Ravens coach John Harbaugh labeled a "skin issue" and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Tony Moll likely will start in Chester's place if needed. The Ravens also could shift Marshal Yanda to right guard from tackle and insert Oniel Cousins into the lineup at right tackle.

Mattison, who spent the 2009 season on Baltimore's practice squad, was on injured reserve for all of 2008. He originally signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2008.

The Ravens signed Kooistra in October, but he never saw the field this season after seven years in Cincinnati, where he appeared in 84 games, with only one start.

Kooistra was cut by the Bengals late last season, then signed by the Cleveland Browns, who cut him less than one week later. The Browns re-signed Kooistra to a contract during the offseason but cut him during the team's final roster trimming in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

