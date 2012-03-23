Ravens add depth with Graham, Ayanbadejo, McClain, Considine

Published: Mar 23, 2012 at 08:31 AM

The Baltimore Ravens strengthened their defense and special teams by signing a two-year deal with cornerback Corey Graham, a three-year contract with Brendon Ayanbadejo, and a one-year deal with safety Sean Considine.

The team also announced it had re-signed starting inside linebacker Jameel McClain for three years.

McClain, who had a free agent visit to the Denver Broncos, finished second on the team in tackles last season behind Pro Bowl middle linebacker Ray Lewis.

"He helps define what it means to be a Raven," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I just have so much respect for him. He's a big part of who we are."

The 26-year-old McClain had 81 tackles, one sack, an interception, five pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

Graham, a Pro Bowl special teamer for the Chicago Bears, visited the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Graham intercepted a career-high three passes with one forced fumble last season and should play a role in Baltimore's secondary.

"I definitely see myself making an impact," Graham said. "I study, I care about the way I play and I figure if I'm going to be doing special teams, I want to be the best special teams player in the league."

In five seasons, Graham has 180 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The 35-year-old Ayanbadejo finished second on the Ravens last season with nine special teams tackles. He has 173 career special teams tackles and has been selected to three Pro Bowls.

"I never really planned on going anywhere," Ayanbadejo said. "I figured it would get done. I just didn't know exactly when. Now that it's here and done, it's kind of anticlimactic."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

