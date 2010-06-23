Ravens add Bulger as veteran insurance behind starting QB Flacco

In nine seasons, all with the St. Louis Rams, Bulger completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 22,814 yards, with 122 touchdowns and 93 interceptions. He signed a six-year, $65 million contract in training camp in 2007 and had been due $8.5 million for 2010. However, the Ramsreleased Bulger in April, clearing the way for them to select Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later that month.