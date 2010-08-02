Ravens acquire CB Dutch from Redskins for QB Beck

WESTMINSTER, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have traded reserve quarterback John Beck to the Washington Redskins in exchange for cornerback Doug Dutch.
Dutch was undrafted out of Michigan last year and spent time on the Redskins' practice squad. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Dutch was signed to a reserve/future contract in January.
Beck says he told Ravens coach John Harbaugh he is excited about the move, but it's tough to leave Baltimore because "this is a special football team."
Baltimore placed injured cornerback Domonique Foxworth on injured reserve, after he suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
Dutch, 24, is a Washington native and former standout at Gonzaga High School.
